PHOTOS: First Snow Storm of 2021 Published 3 hours ago • Updated 5 mins ago News4 viewers are sharing their photos of the first significant snowfall of 2021! 18 photos 1/18 DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images A snowman with a facemask is viewed near the Washington Monument on the National Mall on January 31, 2021 after a snowfall in Washington, DC. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images) 2/18 3/18 4/18 5/18 6/18 7/18 8/18 9/18 10/18 11/18 12/18 13/18 14/18 15/18 16/18 17/18 18/18 People walk by the front of the closed the Washington National Cathedral on January 31, 2021 after a snowfall in Washington, DC. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images) This article tagged under: SNOW 0 More Photo Galleries See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House Photos: The Inaugural Fireworks Show You May Have Missed in DC Photos: Inauguration Day Parade and Local Celebrations