Photos: Explosion at Baltimore High-Rise Leaves Several Injured

An explosion and a partial roof collapse at a Baltimore high-rise Wednesday morning has left at least 10 people injured, nine critically, Baltimore Fire says.

Firefighters reported they rushed to rescue workers trapped in scaffolding. Those who were critically or seriously injured were rushed to hospitals, authorities said, and two people were treated for burns, according to IAFF Local 734.

Evidence of an explosion was found on the 16th floor of the BGE building after reports of an incident, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter.

BGE said the blast was likely related to ongoing construction and the building was mostly empty because it's a holiday week.

