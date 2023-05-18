Photos: 6 of DC's Classic Brutalist Buildings By Patrick J. Maguire • Published 11 mins ago • Updated 11 mins ago You may recognize some of these brutalist beauties (ahem) from Washington, D.C. 6 photos 1/6 Federal Bureau of Investigation building in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images) 2/6 The Hirshhorn Museum (Getty Images) 3/6 Dupont Circle Metro Station (Getty Images) 4/6 US Department of Energy (Getty Images) 5/6 U.S. Department of Labor (Getty Images) 6/6 The Estelle and Melvin Gelman Library (Getty Images) This article tagged under: Washington DCphotos More Photo Galleries Photos: SoNYa Building Developer Aims to Create South of New York Avenue District Scenes From the US-Mexico Border as Title 42 Ends The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures See the New Folger Shakespeare Library