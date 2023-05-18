Photos: 6 of DC's Classic Brutalist Buildings

By Patrick J. Maguire

You may recognize some of these brutalist beauties (ahem) from Washington, D.C.

6 photos
1/6
Federal Bureau of Investigation building in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)
2/6
The Hirshhorn Museum (Getty Images)
3/6
Dupont Circle Metro Station (Getty Images)
4/6
US Department of Energy (Getty Images)
5/6
U.S. Department of Labor (Getty Images)
6/6
The Estelle and Melvin Gelman Library (Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Washington DCphotos

More Photo Galleries

Photos: SoNYa Building Developer Aims to Create South of New York Avenue District
Photos: SoNYa Building Developer Aims to Create South of New York Avenue District
Scenes From the US-Mexico Border as Title 42 Ends
Scenes From the US-Mexico Border as Title 42 Ends
The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures
The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures
See the New Folger Shakespeare Library
See the New Folger Shakespeare Library
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us