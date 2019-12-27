Maryland

Person Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer on I-270

Police said there was a disabled SUV in the area that the pedestrian "may have been connected with"

By Carissa DiMargo

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Interstate 270 in Rockville, Maryland.

It happened about 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes between Route 28 and Shady Grove Road. The main northbound lanes were shut down as of 7:15 a.m. Traffic was being detoured to the local lanes.

It wasn't immediately known why the person was on the interstate, but Maryland State Police there was an SUV disabled in the transition lanes between the main lanes and local lanes "which the pedestrian may have been connected with."

Maryland State Police are handling the incident, and Montgomery County Police are helping with traffic.

