Pedestrians almost hit by Tesla on Bethesda trail

A man says he was almost run over by a Tesla on the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda, Maryland.

Teddy Kavanagh was jogging Sunday night and jumped out of the way when he saw the electric car.

“I see it go past around over 20 mph and I’m shocked because I usually don’t see cars. Obviously, it’s a biking trail, so I’m not used to seeing cars on the trail, so it could have hit me easily,” Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh may not have seen the car coming from behind him if it weren't for the car’s headlights, he said.

According to a Reddit post, a woman with a child, who took the photo of the car, also had to jump out of the way.

There were reports of the driver honking the horn to alert people on the trail, police said.

The driver left the trail at River Road.

In December 2022, a driver had a medical issue and drove for seven miles on the same trail before hitting someone.

A few years ago, another driver told police that his GPS directed him onto the trail.

“Our kids use the trail, a lot of people we know, pets, older people. I think we need to make sure that people feel safe and protected when they’re out walking, running, cycling,” a pedestrian said Monday.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police searched for the car, but it was never found.

Police say no one was injured.