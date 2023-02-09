Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station

People living near a D.C. Water construction site have new concerns about safety after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian on Wednesday night.

The crash took place at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station, when a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling westbound down Rhode Island Avenue NE just before 6 p.m., police said.

The crash took place near the underpass near the Rhode Island Metro Station.

The pedestrian, identified by police as 66-year-old James Timothy Tarrants of Northwest D.C. crossed through the construction zone near moving traffic, and the Chrysler struck him.

Tarrants died at the scene, police said.

Neighbors say the sidewalk closure and the confusing traffic flow could be a reason for the crash.

Very frustrating that @DDOTDC has allowed @DCWater NEBT project to close the north-side sidewalk on Rhode Island Ave under MBT/train bridge. No safe accommodation. So pedestrians are walking across several lanes of traffic and median to get to south side. @jbhenchman @anccostello pic.twitter.com/MRZMHQAxTE — Friends of the Metropolitan Branch Trail (@MetBranchTrail) February 8, 2023

Hours before the incident, Friends of the Metropolitan Branch Trail -- which calls itself a "community group supporting the maintenance, inclusiveness, & activation of D.C.'s Metropolitan Branch Trail" -- tweeted that there is no safe way for pedestrians to cross in the area.

The crash is under investigation.