Organizers expect tens of thousands at pro-Palestine rally in downtown DC

A pro-Palestine demonstration set for Saturday afternoon in downtown D.C. may be the largest such rally in the nation’s history, organizers say. They are expecting tens of thousands of people from all over the country.

“We’re here to say we support freedom for Palestine,” ANSWER Coalition media coordinator Walter Smolarek said. “We’re here to demand a cease-fire now. We demand an end to the massacre of civilians in Gaza.”

Artists and volunteers worked well past sunset Friday painting and putting the final touches on pieces for the rally in Freedom Plaza.

“We’re gathered here because we believe that the Palestinian people have the right to live in freedom, have the right to live in peace and without being subjected to constant bombardments, to constant imprisonment, harassment, the occupation of their land,” Smolarek said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Hundreds of groups from all over the country are set to participate and continue their calls for a cease-fire.

“Very well may be the largest mobilization for Palestine in the history of the United States,” ANSWER Coalition organizer Sean Blackmon said. “I mean, its size could very well rival the massive protest against the Iraq War that we had in D.C. back in 2003. I mean, we’ve got something like 50 transportation hubs that are helping to organize over 100 buses.”

Organizers said they will march to the White House after the rally and deliver symbolic coffins to represent the innocent lives lost in Gaza.

“It’s beautiful to see kind of the creativity that people are bringing to it, people of all different mediums,” said Hannah Craig of Artists Against Apartheid. “Musicians are making music about Palestine. We’re seeing writers making poetry. And then, of course, people here making this work that makes sense in the context of a rally – making signs, making painted banners, all kinds of things.”

The programming at Freedom Plaza will start at 1 p.m. and continue throughout the afternoon, organizers said.