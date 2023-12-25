One found dead in Christmas morning townhouse fire in Fairfax County

One person was found dead in a Christmas morning fire at a townhouse in the Centreville area of Fairfax County, according to firefighters.

Firefighters from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue arrived at the home in the 14100 block of Red River Drive early on Monday morning, they said in a release. Smoke and fire were visible from the home.

Fairfax County firefighters posted a video of the scene to social media early Monday morning.

Units are on scene of a townhouse fire in the 14100 blk of Red River Dr in the Centreville area. Crews arrived with smoke and fire showing from the home. The fire is under control. Crews located one deceased civilian. No firefighter injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/SMzXrUunOR — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 25, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

By 6:28 a.m., the fire was under control, but firefighters said one deceased civilian had been found.

No other information about that person was shared.

No firefighters were injured. No information about other civilian injuries was shared.