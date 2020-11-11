Young Person Found Fatally Shot in Northern Virginia Motel, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a young person was found shot to death inside a Northern Virginia motel room, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Motel 6 at 6868 Springfield Boulevard in Springfield shortly after 9:40 p.m. Tuesday and found a juvenile victim who had been shot, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a press release.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators say it appeared the victim was in the motel room with several others when he was shot.

The victim's name hasn’t been released because Virginia law prohibits identifying juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided. Police also did not provide the victim's exact age.

Authorities said detectives are continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through Crime Solvers by calling 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by texting "FCCS" plus their information to 847411, or by going online here.

This was the 13th homicide in Fairfax County in 2020, police said.