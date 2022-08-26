W&OD Trail

Two Attacks Reported on W&OD Trail

By NBCWashington Staff

Police are investigating two attacks Friday on the W&OD Trail in Virginia.

Just before 8:15 a.m. between the Town Center and Fairfax County parkways a naked man approached a woman from behind and grabbed her, Fairfax County police said. She was able to break free, and the man ran toward Sunset Hills Road.

Then about 3 p.m. a woman reported another assault near Ferndale Avenue.

Police are investigating to see if the cases are related and to see if they're linked to three other indecent exposure cases on the W&OD Trail near the Fairfax County Parkway Aug. 3, 15 and 18.

