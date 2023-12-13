Renderings: See proposed Monumental Sports entertainment district for Potomac Yard

A mockup of the Monumental performing arts venue in Potomac Yard. (Illustration: JBG SMITH)
A mockup the Monumental Avenue Promenade at Potomac Yard in Alexandria, Virginia. (Illustration: JBG SMITH)
A mockup of the Monumental Hero Arena in Potomac Yard. (Illustration: JBG SMITH)
The site plan for the Monumental Sports entertainment district in the Potomac Yard neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia.

Northern VirginiaWashington CapitalsWashington Wizards

