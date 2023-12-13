Renderings: See proposed Monumental Sports entertainment district for Potomac Yard Published 1 hour ago • Updated 34 mins ago 4 photos 1/4 A mockup of the Monumental performing arts venue in Potomac Yard. (Illustration: JBG SMITH) 2/4 A mockup the Monumental Avenue Promenade at Potomac Yard in Alexandria, Virginia. (Illustration: JBG SMITH) 3/4 A mockup of the Monumental Hero Arena in Potomac Yard. (Illustration: JBG SMITH) 4/4 The site plan for the Monumental Sports entertainment district in the Potomac Yard neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. This article tagged under: Northern VirginiaWashington CapitalsWashington Wizards More Photo Galleries Photos: The Israel-Hamas War PHOTOS: White House decks the halls with 2023 Christmas decorations See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts Photos: See DC's new Go-Go Museum