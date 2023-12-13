Prince William Co. approves data center after daylong public hearing

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors approved a massive data center complex near Gainesville Wednesday after a public hearing that went on for more than 24 hours.

The board’s session to approve rezoning of three areas to make up the Digital Gateway began at 10 a.m. Tuesday and continued into Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of people signed up to speak in person and virtually at the hearing.

Supporters say the project could generate millions in tax revenue that could go toward schools.

Opponents argued large data center buildings will damage the environment, cause noise problems and ruin the history of the area.