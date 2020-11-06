PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Police: Suspect Arrested in Party Shooting That Killed 2 Men in Virginia

By The Associated Press

A suspect has been arrested for a shooting at a house party in Virginia that killed two men and wounded two others.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Karriem Angelo Jackson in Reston Thursday, four days after the shooting in Woodbridge, Prince William County police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.

Police said Jackson fired multiple rounds during an altercation at the party, striking the four victims. Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, and Frank Chineji Sapele, 25, were killed. Another man and a woman were both shot but are expected to live.

Jackson, 26, has been charged with multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

