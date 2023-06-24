Police search for gunman after man shot, killed in Manassas Park

Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man Friday night in Manassas Park.

Manassas Park police found the victim, 34-year-old Freddy Orozco Lopez, at around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Polk Drive. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene, authorities said.

“The suspect, who was known by the victim, fled the scene after the shooting and is no longer believed to be in the immediate area,” police said in a Facebook post.

Authorities are looking for Juan Zacarias, 39, for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should contact the Manassas Park Police Department.