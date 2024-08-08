Northern Virginia PTO president accused of embezzling more than $80K

An Ashburn, Virginia, woman was charged with embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from an elementary school parent teacher organization, the sheriff's office says.

Kimberly Medina, 43, turned herself in at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Wednesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. She was later released from jail.

Investigators found Medina, who was the elected president for the Moorefield Station Elementary School PTO, embezzled $83,200 of the organization's money for her own use from February to September 2023, the sheriff's office said. Medina is not an employee of Loudoun County Public Schools and no public money was stolen, authorities said.

The principal and members of the PTO board removed Medina as president after notifying the sheriff's office about her in Dec. 2023.

No others were involved in the alleged embezzlement, the sheriff's office said.

It's not yet clear when Medina will face the charges in court.