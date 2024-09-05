Missing Virginia mom's husband granted speedy trial on concealing a body charge

A judge has granted a speedy trial for a Manassas Park man accused of concealing the body of his wife, who hasn't been seen since July.

Naresh Bhatt appeared in court on Thursday, and a judge agreed to the defense’s motion to waive a grand jury, paving the way for a trial within months.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt has not been seen for over a month. The 28-year-old originally from Nepal moved to the U.S. for an arranged marriage in 2021. She recently missed her baby girl's first birthday, and her family members rushed to the U.S. to take care of the child.

Her husband was arrested at the couple’s home last month on a single charge of concealing a body. But in the criminal complaint, police accused him of killing Mamta Kafle Bhatt. Prosecutors have laid out chilling allegations, including that pooling blood was found in the primary bedroom and bathroom of the couple's home.

The Manassas Park and Prince William County police departments announced Thursday that officers are actively searching an area near Blooms Park for evidence after a "methodical review of recently obtained records."

Areas of interest include the Blooms Crossing Community, Manassas Christian School and Camp Carondelet, police said. Blooms Park is a wooded, hilly area with more than 4 miles of challenging trails, according to Prince William County.

No evidence had been collected by early Thursday afternoon, police said, and the public is asked to give search teams space.

Naresh Bhatt's defense seeks a speedy trial

Naresh Bhatt waived his right to have a grand jury review the case against him, eliminating a step before a potential trial.

His lawyer also took the unusual move of waiving a preliminary hearing in a previous court appearance in August. Both are steps that hasten the case.

Naresh Bhatt's trial must be held within five months of his next hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 16, Judge Carroll Weimer ruled in court Thursday.

Prosecutors argued against a speedy trial, saying it would be challenging to be ready that quickly.

The defense is expected to ask for funds for expert testimony at the Sept. 16 hearing.

Police closed a park in Manassas Park to search for evidence in the disappearance of 28-year-old mother Mamta Kafle Bhatt. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

Timeline of Mamta Kafle Bhatt's disappearance

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a nurse, was reported missing after failing to show up for her shifts at work. Friends said that was highly unusual since she was caring for her baby and often active on social media.

Investigators have conducted multiple searches at the Bhatt home. Search warrants have revealed details about what investigators believe were Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s last days.

A detective wrote that on July 29 – the last day friends heard from Mamta Kafle Bhatt – there were numerous calls with her husband. After that, all calls went to voicemail.

Naresh Bhatt told police his wife destroyed her phone before July 31 — the day he told police that he last saw her.

But on Aug. 1, her phone was pinging in the Aldie area of Northern Virginia. Naresh Bhatt told police he was at a cafe there.

Police say they have video showing Naresh Bhatt at a Walmart purchasing cleaning supplies. He also went to a Walmart in Prince William County and purchased a set of knives. Two of those knives are now missing, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say Naresh Bhatt changed his story numerous times about when he last saw his wife. They now believe Mamta Kafle Bhatt was killed on July 30 and that her husband began covering his tracks July 31, but her body has not been found. News4's Paul Wagner reports.

Police conducted a welfare check on Aug. 2, and Naresh Bhatt reported his wife missing on Aug. 5, police said.

Bhatt was arrested on Aug. 22, one day after investigators were seen in the Bhatt family home.

Passports for Bhatt and his daughter were in full view when police entered the home for a search. Prosecutors said there’s evidence that Naresh Bhatt was in the process of packing up his home and selling his car.

Investigators with the Manassas Park and Prince William County police departments searched a park in connection with Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s disappearance on Friday.

With the help of friends, government officials and the Embassy of Nepal, Mamta Kafle Bhatt's mother and brother have arrived in the U.S. to help care for her daughter.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.