Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Unlawful Fitting Room Filming Charged With Voyeurism in DC

A man who pleaded guilty to filming women and a girl in fitting rooms in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been arrested for violating his probation and charged with voyeurism in Washington, D.C.

A probation officer found a hidden camera in a gym bag in 41-year-old Mumtaz Rauf's Fairfax County home, police said. Its memory card had up-skirt videos of women around Georgetown and the National Mall, including the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Rauf previously was accused of using tiny cameras to film at least 60 women and girls in store fitting rooms at four Virginia shopping centers, police said. He pleaded guilty to one felony and three misdemeanors in June 2019. One of the charges involved filming a juvenile.

Rauf was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2018 when police responded to a report from a young woman who saw a black device pointing down from the wall of her dressing room, police said. That case led to a larger investigation in which detectives were able to identify two women and one female juvenile victim.

Police said they found more than 100 videos of at least 60 women and girls in states of undress.