A man was fatally struck by a car late Sunday night in McLean, Virginia, Fairfax County Police said.

The victim was hit at Chain Bridge Road and International Drive. Police were called shortly after 11 p.m. The circumstances around the crash were not immediately known.

Crash reconstruction detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The driver remained at the scene.