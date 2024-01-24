Former girls basketball coach accused of sex offenses against minors in Arlington County

Arlington County police have charged a former girls basketball coach with sexual offenses against minors, and they believe there could be more victims.

George Porcha, 53, is charged with carnal knowledge of a minor and taking indecent liberties with children.

Detectives said at least two female victims have come forward and accused Porcha, who now lives in North Carolina, of the crimes.

The alleged abuse happened between 2000 and 2003 at Washington-Liberty High School, at the time named Washington-Lee High, authorities said.

Police ask anyone who had an inappropriate encounter with Porcha to come forward.