Fire Burns Through Roof of Arlington Restaurant

Smoke could be seen throughout much of south Arlington. Fire crews from Alexandria and Fairfax were also called in to assist. 

By Tom Lynch

Crews worked to put out a fire at a hookah bar and restaurant Saturday in a popular strip of Arlington eateries.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of 23rd Street South in Crystal City at around 10 p.m. They found fire burning through the roof of the building that houses Andalusia Hookah Bar and Top Thai restaurant, the Arlington County Fire Department said.

No injuries were immediately reported. 

Firefighters had to fight the blaze from outside of the building for some time because of the intensity of the flames, the department said. They were able to bring the fire under control at around midnight. 

A potential cause for the fire was not revealed.

