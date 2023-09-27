Fatal crash on I-95 in Dale City backs up rush hour traffic for miles

At least one person died in a crash involving a motorcycle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Cardinal Drive in Dale City, Virginia, backing up traffic for miles during rush hour.
Several cars appear to be involved in the crash.
The left lane has reopened, but traffic is backed up for more than 5 miles.
