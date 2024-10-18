Fairfax County first graders mentored by high schoolers in special field trip

Fairfax County first graders visited West Springfield High School students at their football field for an interactive learning experience.

Cardinal Forest Elementary School first graders were greeted just like football players, getting cheered on and high fived running through a tunnel of cheerleaders. Students got paired up with high schoolers to read while enjoying at first glance what all kids dream of — being grownups.

A Cardinal Forest teacher has a son on the football team, which is how this special field trip idea was born. The principals of both schools say it’s a way to build community.

“You saw our football players, our cheerleaders, inspiring young minds, future Spartans, to see not only can they be great on the field, in competition, but as students in the classroom as well,” said West Springfield principal Mike Mukai.

Senior Jonathan Evans has had practice with this before.

“I thought it was a fun opportunity. On Saturdays I tutor little kid is in reading and math, so I thought it was a chance to give back a little more," he said. "t"These guys are great.”

This was not only a great experience for the little ones, it was just as fun for the high schoolers.

“I was just so excited to read to the little kids. I think it’s great to get a closer connection with them,” said Olivia Lang.

The excitement and admiration that the Cardinal Forest students felt was truly captivating.

“I love meeting the cheerleaders," first grader Joey Catonguay said. "It’s just my dream come true. I’ve seen my first cheerleader."