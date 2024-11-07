Alexandria elects Democrat as 1st Black woman mayor

History was made in Alexandria on election night, as residents elected the city’s first Black female mayor, Democrat Aliya Gaskins.

“I wish I could tell you there was one word to describe the feeling, but it’s a mix of joy. It’s a mix of hope, excitement,” Gaskins said.

Gaskins, who was first elected to city council in 2021, will take over for two-term mayor Justin Wilson.

In June’s primary, she beat out two other candidates to secure the Democratic nomination. She then cruised to victory, running unopposed.

Gaskins told News4 she’s excited to ascend to the city’s top office.

“I am committed to helping us be a safer and more affordable and more accessible city, and one that truly works for all of us,” she said.

Alexandrians News4 spoke with said they are throwing their full support behind Gaskins.

“It just shows how we’re trying to forward into the times,” resident Desmon Pollard said.

All of Alexandria’s council seats were up for grabs this election. Nine people ran and six Democrats won.

“We have elected an amazing, progressive team of Democrats, folks who I know share the same commitment to housing, to child care, to climate change, to gun violence and other critical issues in our city,” Gaskins said.

Gaskins said she’s ready to work with her new team on behalf of the city. While she celebrates her historic win, she noted she’s coming into office during a shift in the political climate.

“I had deep hope that last night mine would not be the only historic election, that I would be sharing this victory with our first female president,” Gaskins said. “I’m standing in the hope, and I feel confident Alexandrians have elected the right people to lead us through.”

Gaskins will be sworn in on Jan. 2.