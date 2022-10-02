3 Pedestrians Struck in Chantilly BJ's Parking Lot

Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police.

First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

At this point in the investigation, it appears that the driver, who stayed at the scene, did not hit the victims intentionally, police said.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.