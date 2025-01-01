2 hurt in Ballston residential building shoot-out on New Year's Day

Two people are hurt and a 21-year-old faces charges after a New Year’s Day shoot-out inside a residential building in the Ballston area of Arlington, Virginia, authorities say.

Gunfire erupted in a common area inside a building in the 1000 block of N. Glebe Road, Arlington police said later Wednesday. Officers responded at about 1:10 a.m.

News4 video shows crime tape outside a building on the busy block.

Malachi Rawlings, 21, of D.C., is suspected of getting into an argument with a group of people and then opening fire, police said. A man in the group returned fire, hitting Rawlings.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

The man went to a hospital with a gunshot wound described as non-life-threatening. Rawlings was found nearby, at N. Glebe Road and 11th Street N., also with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, treated and arrested.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Rawlings was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer. He was being held without bond.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.