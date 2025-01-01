Gun violence

2 hurt in Ballston residential building shoot-out on New Year's Day

Malachi Rawlings, 21, of D.C., is suspected of getting into an argument with a group of people and then opening fire, police said. A man in the group returned fire, hitting Rawlings

By Andrea Swalec

Two people are hurt and a 21-year-old faces charges after a New Year’s Day shoot-out inside a residential building in the Ballston area of Arlington, Virginia, authorities say.

Gunfire erupted in a common area inside a building in the 1000 block of N. Glebe Road, Arlington police said later Wednesday. Officers responded at about 1:10 a.m.

News4 video shows crime tape outside a building on the busy block.

Malachi Rawlings, 21, of D.C., is suspected of getting into an argument with a group of people and then opening fire, police said. A man in the group returned fire, hitting Rawlings.

The man went to a hospital with a gunshot wound described as non-life-threatening. Rawlings was found nearby, at N. Glebe Road and 11th Street N., also with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, treated and arrested.

Rawlings was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer. He was being held without bond.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

