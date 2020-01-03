‘No Immediate Threats’ to DC After Iran Airstrike, Mayor Says

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city will remain vigilant after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general, but that there are "no immediate threats."

The security update came hours after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, near an airport in Baghdad. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. after the airstrike.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor events at home and abroad, Bowser said in an emailed statement.

"As always, we remind members of the public if they see something, say something by contacting law enforcement of any suspicious activity," Bowser said.

Iran's options to respond are mostly in the Middle East, where the country could call upon heavily armed allies.

Iran has options to respond to killing of Soleimani directly or through its allies: militias in iraq and syria, hezbollah in lebanon, friends in Yemen. A big question is: does it want a confrontation with US now, as govt has been facing its biggest domestic uprising in decades? — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) January 3, 2020

President Donald Trump is not currently in Washington, D.C. He is staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort where he celebrated the new year with family.