New Veterans Park Opens in District Heights on Memorial Day

After years of planning and construction, a new veterans park opened Monday in District Heights.
It was a traditional Memorial Day ceremony, complete with the color guard and national anthem.
“Today we honor and recognize the great men and women who gave their lives for freedom and safety in the line of duty to our country,” Mayor Johnathan Medlock said.
Monuments -- a tribute to each branch of the military -- were unveiled.
“This is a true testament to what the teamwork and the efforts of all can create,” Prince George’s County councilmember Derrick Leon Davis said.
The park is a community space where veterans will be honored and remembered.
“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your service, I keep you and your families in my prayer continuously,” former Maryland delegate Angela M. Angel said.
The names of veterans who live in District Heights were read aloud. Many of them and their families attended the dedication.
Most of those attending the event wore masks and sat in seats that were spread out. Servicemembers were also recognized for their work during the pandemic.
“It means a lot to me. It means that coming back home and people who are not here with us can be honored at this location,” one woman in attendance said. “We can reflect on our family and our lost friends and the people that we’ve lost in this service.”