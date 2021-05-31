New Veterans Park Opens in District Heights on Memorial Day

After years of planning and construction, a new veterans park opened Monday in District Heights.

It was a traditional Memorial Day ceremony, complete with the color guard and national anthem.

“Today we honor and recognize the great men and women who gave their lives for freedom and safety in the line of duty to our country,” Mayor Johnathan Medlock said.

Today we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with the unveiling of the City of District Heights Veterans Park. As we remember our fallen comrades, let us not forget that freedom is not free. May their legacies inspire all of us to be better. Honor. Remember. Never Forget pic.twitter.com/eDsb47LYNn — Delegate Nick Charles (@NickCharlesII) May 31, 2021

Veterans Park being dedicated in District Heights in Prince George’s County this #MemorialDay2021 My story will air this afternoon on News4 pic.twitter.com/cDcfrkpsrX — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) May 31, 2021

Monuments -- a tribute to each branch of the military -- were unveiled.

“This is a true testament to what the teamwork and the efforts of all can create,” Prince George’s County councilmember Derrick Leon Davis said.

The park is a community space where veterans will be honored and remembered.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your service, I keep you and your families in my prayer continuously,” former Maryland delegate Angela M. Angel said.

The names of veterans who live in District Heights were read aloud. Many of them and their families attended the dedication.

Most of those attending the event wore masks and sat in seats that were spread out. Servicemembers were also recognized for their work during the pandemic.

“It means a lot to me. It means that coming back home and people who are not here with us can be honored at this location,” one woman in attendance said. “We can reflect on our family and our lost friends and the people that we’ve lost in this service.”