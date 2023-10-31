New president ‘giddy' to be part of Howard University's history, tradition

Howard University’s new president, who will be inaugurated this weekend, says he’s excited to join the historically Black university.

“There are so many legends that have worked here at Howard University, that have gone to school here,” Ben Vinson III said. “So really, being part of that tradition, as a historian, it makes you feel giddy.”

Vinson is the 18th president of the university, succeeding retired Wayne A.I. Frederick.

Vinson went to high school in Alexandria, Virginia, and earned his bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College. He received his Ph.D. from Columbia University.

Vinson comes to Howard from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, where he was the provost. His previous positions include serving as a vice dean at Johns Hopkins University, where he taught history, and as a dean at George Washington University.

In his new position, Vinson is prioritizing research work and improving the student experience.

“That’s really making sure that both inside the classroom and outside of the classroom students are able to be their best selves,” Vinson said.

Following an on-campus attack on students two months ago, Vinson says that campus safety is also top of mind.

“We do, of course in an urban environment with an escalating crime posture, we find that all of our universities are really wrestling with the question of security," Vinson said. "So, we are trying to work hard on that.”

Vinson also says that providing wellness resources for students is a top priority for him as well.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s inauguration.