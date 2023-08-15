‘I was prepared to die': Students attacked by a large group of people at Howard University

At least one student was stabbed and several others were injured in a violent brawl outside two residence halls at Howard University early Monday morning.

“I was prepared to die,” one victim said. “When I was on the ground getting stomped out, I just stopped feeling the pain at one point.”

Victims described the attackers as “a bunch of D.C. locals.”

“It was like maybe 5, 10, 20,” one victim said. “And one lunges at me, so I square up.”

“They just started kicking us, punching us,” another victim said. “We were getting jumped.”

Those two students escaped, but a few of their friends got left behind, and one was stabbed.

“He got stabbed in the back and he got just beat on by like 30 people, him by himself, and security looked at him on the ground, watched his body go limp and just walked away. Didn’t call anybody; didn’t do anything.”

The campus police chief says at least one juvenile suspect was arrested with a handgun.

The chief announced a series of actions, including internal and external investigations. A university police lieutenant has been suspended during an internal investigation. A third-party security contractor has been removed from campus.

The university said it plans to install more than 1,000 cameras. The school said it also will implement out safety paths so students know which routes to take to make sure a security officer is within 100 feet.