National Zoo Officer Fired Shots at Suspect’s Car, Zoo Says

An officer for the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Northwest D.C. fired several shots at a car Friday when a suspect inside the car drove toward the officer, the zoo confirmed to News4.

The National Zoo said about 5 p.m., the car with two men inside approached the Connecticut Avenue entrance to the zoo. As a zoo police officer went up to the car, the driver sped the car toward the officer, the zoo said.

The zoo said the officer then fired several shots at the car. Neither suspect was struck and the car went past the officer and entered the zoo. The officer was also not hurt.

Minutes later, the suspects were found inside the zoo near the blocked Beach Drive entrance and they were taken into custody before zoo police handed them over to D.C. police. They both face multiple charges, the zoo said.

The zoo did not identify the suspects.

A zoo police officer guards the Connecticut Avenue entrance to the zoo to allow essential employees inside during the pandemic, while keeping the general public out, the zoo said.