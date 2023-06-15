National Park Service truck pulled from Potomac River after crash in Southwest DC

A National Park Service truck crashed through a guardrail Wednesday evening causing the car to dangle over the Potomac River in Southwest D.C., officials say.

The car crashed on Ohio Drive and Buckeye Drive in East Potomac Park at about 8 p.m., D.C. Fire and Emergency Services said.

#Breaking: National Park Service truck nearly crashed into the Potomac River near Ohio & Buckeye Dr.



Per @dcfireems the driver was able to make it out themselves and wasn’t hurt. Tow truck is now here. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/9ROXV2PhI2 — Mauricio Casillas (@MauricioNBC4) June 15, 2023

The driver was able to get out on their own and was not injured.

Rescue crews towed the partially submerged white pickup truck on to dry land.

Update vehicle partially in water Buckeye & Ohio Drs. SW. Vehicle has been removed from water with technical assistance from Rescue Squad 1. Fireboats that were standing by are going in service #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/DJdfccdI1f — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 15, 2023

The cause of the crash was not immediately released.