Southwest DC

National Park Service truck pulled from Potomac River after crash in Southwest DC

The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A National Park Service truck crashed through a guardrail Wednesday evening causing the car to dangle over the Potomac River in Southwest D.C., officials say.

The car crashed on Ohio Drive and Buckeye Drive in East Potomac Park at about 8 p.m., D.C. Fire and Emergency Services said.

The driver was able to get out on their own and was not injured.

Rescue crews towed the partially submerged white pickup truck on to dry land.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released.

