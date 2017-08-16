National Book Festival by the Library of Congress

By Anna Mizelle

20170827 National Book Festival

Meet some of your favorite authors, illustrators and poets -- for free! -- at the Library of Congress' National Book Festival!

Across the multiple stages, featured authors will include David McCullough, Condoleezza Rize, Kate DiCamillo, Scott Turow, and Ernest Gaines.

This year's festival will take place on Sept. 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mount Vernon Place NW in Washington, D.C. from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Library has updated the National Book Festival app so you can plan your day-of experience.

For a complete schedule, please click here.

News4's Eun Yang and Tom Sherwood also may appear to introduce some of the authors.

To learn more, visit the National Book Festival website here.

For a peek at the day’s events, click here.

