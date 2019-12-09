Mother in Coma After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Charles County

A mother is in a coma after a driver going the wrong way struck her car head-on in Charles County, Maryland, over the weekend.

Late Friday night, Zenobia Sharp, 40, was driving on Route 301 on her way to visit a friend. Maryland State Police say a 17-year-old boy drove a Jeep the wrong way, striking her Hyundai Elantra head-on.

"Just the thought of her having to go through that experience, it was a lot," Sharp's daughter, Shahnah Sharp, said.

The teen driver died in the crash. State police believe alcohol was a factor.

"I wouldn’t dare drive drunk and risk somebody else’s life just to have a little bit of fun," Shahnah Sharp said.

The teen driver was a senior at South County High School in Lorton. The school sent a letter to parents identifying him as 17-year-old Dean Spears.

Meanwhile, Zenobia Sharp's family says she will likely need more surgeries to fix two broken bones and several broken ribs.

"Who’s to say what condition my mom is gonna be in when she does get the chance to walk out of the hospital," Shahnah Sharp said.

Two other teens, ages 18 and 19, were riding in the Jeep. It is still unclear if they were hurt in the crash.