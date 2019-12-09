Maryland

Mother in Coma After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Charles County

A teenager who was driving the wrong way on Route 301 died in the crash

By Aimee Cho and Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mother is in a coma after a driver going the wrong way struck her car head-on in Charles County, Maryland, over the weekend.

Late Friday night, Zenobia Sharp, 40, was driving on Route 301 on her way to visit a friend. Maryland State Police say a 17-year-old boy drove a Jeep the wrong way, striking her Hyundai Elantra head-on.

"Just the thought of her having to go through that experience, it was a lot," Sharp's daughter, Shahnah Sharp, said.

Local

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 5 hours ago

Mom Says Couple Saved Boy Having Seizure Along I-295 on Christmas Day

Washington DC 4 hours ago

String of Purse Snatchings Under Investigation in Northwest DC

The teen driver died in the crash. State police believe alcohol was a factor.

"I wouldn’t dare drive drunk and risk somebody else’s life just to have a little bit of fun," Shahnah Sharp said.

The teen driver was a senior at South County High School in Lorton. The school sent a letter to parents identifying him as 17-year-old Dean Spears.

Meanwhile, Zenobia Sharp's family says she will likely need more surgeries to fix two broken bones and several broken ribs.

"Who’s to say what condition my mom is gonna be in when she does get the chance to walk out of the hospital," Shahnah Sharp said.

Two other teens, ages 18 and 19, were riding in the Jeep. It is still unclear if they were hurt in the crash.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCharles CountycrashTeenalcohol
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us