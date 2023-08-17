Mosquitoes in Maryland tested positive for West Nile Virus. Here's how to prevent bites

Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in two different locations in Laurel, Maryland, authorities said Thursday.
The mosquitoes that tested positive were found at Highpoint Trail and Overlook Way and Oxford Drive and Northlake Court, the city said in a news release. On Sunday, the Maryland Department of Agriculture plans to spray in those areas in the hopes of getting rid of the mosquitoes.
West Nile Virus is spread to humans and other animals if they're bit by an infected mosquito.
Most people don't develop symptoms from the virus, but about 20% of people might experience symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash, nausea, fatigue or swollen lymph glands. Symptoms can last a few days or as long as several weeks, experts say.
In 2021, an adult living in Baltimore tested positive for the virus.
Officials say the heat and humidity of summer provide the ideal conditions for mosquitoes and the virus to spread. But there are steps you can take to repel mosquitoes.
How to prevent mosquito bites
- Remove any standing water. Emptying out water that collects in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will prevent mosquitoes from having a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.
- Use EPA-registered insect repellent that has one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone. One expert recommends using repellent with more than 30% DEET.
- Wear loose-fitting long sleeves and pants, which create a barrier to mosquitoes.
- Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors.
- Keep all swimming pools chlorinated and filtered. Backyard ponds should include fish to control mosquito larvae.