Mosquitoes in Maryland tested positive for West Nile Virus. Here's how to prevent bites

Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in two different locations in Laurel, Maryland, authorities said Thursday.

The mosquitoes that tested positive were found at Highpoint Trail and Overlook Way and Oxford Drive and Northlake Court, the city said in a news release. On Sunday, the Maryland Department of Agriculture plans to spray in those areas in the hopes of getting rid of the mosquitoes.

West Nile Virus is spread to humans and other animals if they're bit by an infected mosquito.

Most people don't develop symptoms from the virus, but about 20% of people might experience symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash, nausea, fatigue or swollen lymph glands. Symptoms can last a few days or as long as several weeks, experts say.

In 2021, an adult living in Baltimore tested positive for the virus.

Officials say the heat and humidity of summer provide the ideal conditions for mosquitoes and the virus to spread. But there are steps you can take to repel mosquitoes.

How to prevent mosquito bites