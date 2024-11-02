Montgomery County secures first conviction based on drone camera evidence

For the first time, police and prosecutors in Montgomery County secured a conviction in a violent criminal case thanks to evidence from a drone camera.

Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said a police drone captured an assault as it was happening, leading to a quick arrest.

On April 17, a drone captured a violent assault on Georgia Avenue near Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.

“Watching him take the knife out of his pocket, watching him stab another human being, and then, then the drone followed him as he walked away and directed the police officers to the area two blocks away where he was apprehended,” McCarthy said.

The drone video shows 45-year-old Jovan Ali stabbing a man around 7:30 p.m. and then fleeing, prosecutors said.

“It helps police react faster and keeps them safer,” McCarthy said.

The video was more than enough to convince a jury to convict Ali of second-degree assault this week, McCarthy said.

The guilty verdict marked a major milestone for the county.

“This is the first time we’ve gotten a conviction before a jury in Montgomery County using drones, which were absolutely essential to the case,” McCarthy said.

County leaders say the case is proof that the new Drone as a First Responder program is a game changer, allowing officers to monitor situations as they happen.

“There are restrictions to protect your personal privacy,” McCarthy said. “At the same time, make us all a lot safer.”

Sentencing is set for early December.

