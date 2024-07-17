Montgomery County families fight to reinstate the Virtual Academy

Parents and students in Montgomery County who depended on the school district’s virtual academy have lobbied in one way or another to save it since learning that it had been cut from the next school budget. Students with special physical requirements and emotional concerns were thriving in the academy.

It seems their persistent pleas have paid off. State Delegate Joe Vogel stopped by a protest rally outside Rockville High School to hear their concerns and offer encouragement.

Later inside the school, the new superintendent would lend them an ear.

“His first step as the new superintendent for the Montgomery County Public Schools was to host his first public listening session with the Montgomery Virtual Academy staff and families, and so we really applaud his openness to us,” said Virtual Academy parent Kristen Lasko.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The stories they would share with Superintendent Thomas Taylor told of a world of change, better GPAs and more confidence. Once enrolled, distractions of violence and bullying were removed.

Arnold Rojas said that’s been true for all of his children.

“He had a jump from one to one hundred,” Rojas said.

“I have made honor roll,” said one of his children, Brianna. “I got 4.0s, and I don’t have to worry about bullying.”

Taylor began the listening session by apologizing to Virtual Academy parents and students for the way they learned about the end of the virtual academy — late in budget process, a process already well underway when he was hired last month

But he also stressed that as superintendent he couldn’t overturn a board decision or redo an already passed budget

He did offer some encouragement for the future:

“Our commitment to meeting your child’s needs has not changed, even though some of the programming has,” Taylor said. “I share your disappointment in where we are today and why we are where we are today, but we do need to think about what happens after this.”

Supporters of the virtual academy cite an 86% graduation rate and high achievement levels as reasons for saving the program.

“If Montgomery County Public Schools value equity and inclusion, then the Virtual Academy meets that criteria for everyone,” Lasko said.