Son, 19, Charged in Murder of Father Found Dead Behind Fairfax County Home

A 78-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday was found dead behind his home in Fairfax County, Virginia, and his 19-year-old son has been charged in his murder, police say.

Detectives were at the 3300 block of Nevius Street in the Falls Church section of the county since 10 a.m. Wednesday searching for clues in the disappearance of Truman Nguyen.

Just before 4 p.m., Fairfax County police said they had found Nguyen's body buried in the backyard.

Nguyen's 19-year-old son, Philip Nguyen, was charged with second-degree murder in his killing, police said.

A neighbor told News4 an older couple originally from Vietnam and a teenager live in the home.

Another neighbor said he heard the son calling out for his father at the home on Sunday.

"I could hear somebody calling out a name repeatedly in Vietnamese, and it turned out he was calling out 'father.' It was his son. He was calling out 'father,'" neighbor Johnny Norfolk told News4.

