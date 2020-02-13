Local
Metro Transit Police

Metro Transit Police Address Ticket-Writing Contest

By Adam Tuss and Iris Vukmanovic

By Adam Tuss and Iris Vukmanovic

NBC Universal, Inc.

Metro Transit Police Chief Ron Pavlik addressed questions Thursday about a ticket-writing contest held among officers.

The ticket-writing contest encouraged arrest and enforcement by offering prizes as a reward. One officer received a $20 gift card for writing many citations. Pavlik said an officer notified him of the contest.

The program was shut down after an investigation last summer, but Pavlik insists the contest was a misunderstanding.

Local

breast cancer 33 mins ago

Feds Reviewing Breast Cancer Screening at DC VA Med Center

seat pleasant police chief 60 mins ago

Seat Pleasant Police Chief Cleared of Wrongdoing

“You look at the leader, she was trying to empower her officers to do work. Obviously the perception of that is wrong. We never targeted anybody, we never saw a spike in arrests or citations,” Pavlik said.

He described the police lieutenant as having good intentions and was "trying to be thinking outside the box” but that ultimately the message didn’t look right.

The officer who started the contest was never disciplined.

This article tagged under:

Metro Transit Policeticket writing contest
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us