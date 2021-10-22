Metro Train Disabled Near Gallery Place

A Metro train is disabled near the Gallery Place station Friday afternoon, less than two weeks after a train derailed on the Blue Line, Metro says.

Service is suspended on the Green and Yellow lines between the Mt. Vernon Square and Gallery Place stations, Metro said. Shuttle buses were requested.

Firefighters evacuated all passengers off the train and D.C. Fire and EMS reports there are no injuries. The fire department said it expects to clear the scene soon.

There was no indication of smoke or fire, the fire department said.

Metro said the train involved is a 3000-series and there were about 100 people aboard.

Metro said it received reports that some teens tried to get off the train before emergency personnel arrived.

Metro will continue to run limited service through the end of the month and has no timeline to return more than half of its train cars to service as federal investigators look into a derailment on the Blue Line. News4's Justin Finch and News4's Adam Tuss discuss.

A Metro train derailed on the Blue Line near the Arlington Cemetery station on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 12. It took hours for firefighters to helped dozens of passengers off the train and out of the tunnel.

After the derailment, Metro took all of its 7000 series rail cars off the tracks to inspect them, which meant it had to reduce service.

Metro said it would continue to run limited service through the end of the month and had no timeline to return those train cars to service as federal investigators look into the derailment.

The cause of the disabled train is unclear.

