Metro Officials to Give Update on Rail Schedules, 7000 Series Cars After Derailment

Can Metro riders expect a quicker commute next week? Riders may get some answers Friday after a week of significant delays.

Metro officials are set to make announcements Friday about train schedules for next week, plus share information about when 7000 series train cars could return to service.

Service disruptions were spurred by the derailment of a Blue Line train in Northern Virginia earlier this month.

Metro took all 7000 series cars off the tracks after the derailment. There were no injuries.

Riders have been waiting up to 20 minutes for Red Line trains and up to 40 minutes on other train lines since Monday due to the lack of available cars.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld and Board Chair Paul Smedberg are expected to give the update at 10 a.m.

Some older Metrorail cars were set to go back into service soon as inspections into potentially faulty 7000 series railcars continues, NBC Washington reported.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who was once on Metro's board, said Thursday she's keeping an eye on inspections of the troubled 7000 series railcars.

"I know the inspections are happening at the rate they're supposed to happen and I’m hopeful that the cars that have been taken out of service for inspection will be back in service very soon,” Bowser said.