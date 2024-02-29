Annapolis

Maryland State House locked down for security threat

By NBC Washington Staff

Police locked down the Maryland State House in Annapolis due to an unspecified security threat, a government official said.

People on the grounds were told to shelter in place and follow instructions from police.

The Annapolis Police Department said it got a call about the threat about 5 p.m. Annapolis police and Maryland State Police are assisting Maryland Capitol Police with a search of the building.

So far, no suspicious people or items have been found, and the top floor has been cleared, police said.

Police are working to clear the bottom floor and grounds.

WBAL reporter David Collins reported officers with guns drawn at the building.

Stay with NBC Washington for developments.

