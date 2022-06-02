Maryland Reports State's First Heat-Related Death This Year

Maryland health officials announced the first heat-related death reported in the state this year on Wednesday.
A 65-year-old man died in Baltimore County, the Maryland Department of Health said.
“As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can result in serious ailments and even death,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said in a news release. “During hot weather, Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness, especially older adults and people with chronic disease.”
The department monitors temperature conditions and heat-related illnesses and deaths. Heat-related illness can affect anyone, but officials warn that those most at risk are people under age 5 or over age 65, people with chronic illnesses, people taking certain medications, and those who are exercising or working outdoors.
