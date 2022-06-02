Maryland Reports State's First Heat-Related Death This Year

Maryland health officials announced the first heat-related death reported in the state this year on Wednesday.

A 65-year-old man died in Baltimore County, the Maryland Department of Health said.

“As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can result in serious ailments and even death,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said in a news release. “During hot weather, Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness, especially older adults and people with chronic disease.”

The department monitors temperature conditions and heat-related illnesses and deaths. Heat-related illness can affect anyone, but officials warn that those most at risk are people under age 5 or over age 65, people with chronic illnesses, people taking certain medications, and those who are exercising or working outdoors.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are tips on staying cool and safe during excessive heat.