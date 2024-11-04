Maryland officer who lost legs after being hit by teen driver returns to work

A police officer in Montgomery County, Maryland, is back at work after losing his legs.

It’s been just over a year since Sgt. Patrick Kepp was hit by a speeding teen driver, allegedly on purpose, on Interstate 270. News4 has followed his journey since then.

When we first met Kepp, he had spent nearly two months in the hospital. Even in the moments right after he nearly died, he always had one goal: going back to work.

“The thought of not coming back never crossed my mind. I want to be back here. I need to be back here. I only have 10-and-a-half years on, so I’m in no way ready to retire or resign or get out of this kind of work. I love what I do,” he said.

In October of last year, Kepp was technically on break but had joined his colleagues to try to stop a teen driver who was accused of speeding 110 mph on I-270.

Raphael Mayorga is accused of hitting Kepp on purpose, causing him to lose both his legs.

Gravely injured, Kepp was able to call for help. He would need more than a dozen surgeries. He’s spent the past year doing physical therapy and learning to use his new prosthetics.

“It’s very difficult, learning how to walk again. It was a lot of trust – trusting the prosthetics are gonna do what they’re supposed to do,” he said. “That’s a weird concept when you don’t have legs and you’re relying on something mechanical to do that for you.”

Kepp is back teaching at the police academy. He missed last year’s class because he was still in the hospital. It was the first class he had missed in about six or seven years.

His other passion is refereeing college football. He’s been working games in the replay box and hopes to be back on the sidelines soon.

Kepp is driving again too, and he hopes to return to patrol work soon.

“I’m just thankful to still be here, be alive and be walking and be working and being around the people that have given me that support from day one. I’m very lucky and grateful for it,” he said.

The teen charged with hitting Kepp will stand trial for attempted murder in April. Investigators say he has a history of reckless driving and has baited police into high-speed chases.