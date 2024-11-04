Montgomery County

Maryland officer who lost legs after being hit by teen driver returns to work

"I love what I do." Montgomery County Sgt. Patrick Kepp returned to work after he was hit by a speeding teen driver on I-270 in October 2023

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police officer in Montgomery County, Maryland, is back at work after losing his legs.

It’s been just over a year since Sgt. Patrick Kepp was hit by a speeding teen driver, allegedly on purpose, on Interstate 270. News4 has followed his journey since then.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

When we first met Kepp, he had spent nearly two months in the hospital. Even in the moments right after he nearly died, he always had one goal: going back to work.

“The thought of not coming back never crossed my mind. I want to be back here. I need to be back here. I only have 10-and-a-half years on, so I’m in no way ready to retire or resign or get out of this kind of work. I love what I do,” he said.

In October of last year, Kepp was technically on break but had joined his colleagues to try to stop a teen driver who was accused of speeding 110 mph on I-270.

Raphael Mayorga is accused of hitting Kepp on purpose, causing him to lose both his legs.

Gravely injured, Kepp was able to call for help. He would need more than a dozen surgeries. He’s spent the past year doing physical therapy and learning to use his new prosthetics.

“It’s very difficult, learning how to walk again. It was a lot of trust – trusting the prosthetics are gonna do what they’re supposed to do,” he said. “That’s a weird concept when you don’t have legs and you’re relying on something mechanical to do that for you.”

Montgomery County Police Dec 18, 2023

‘I'm lucky': Officer who lost legs in crash plans to return to the job one day

Montgomery County Dec 7, 2023

Hero's welcome: Maryland officer who lost legs after being hit by teen driver leaves hospital

Crime and Courts Oct 19, 2023

Maryland teen repeatedly antagonized police before sergeant lost legs in crash: prosecutor

Kepp is back teaching at the police academy. He missed last year’s class because he was still in the hospital. It was the first class he had missed in about six or seven years.

His other passion is refereeing college football. He’s been working games in the replay box and hopes to be back on the sidelines soon.

Kepp is driving again too, and he hopes to return to patrol work soon.

“I’m just thankful to still be here, be alive and be walking and be working and being around the people that have given me that support from day one. I’m very lucky and grateful for it,” he said.

The teen charged with hitting Kepp will stand trial for attempted murder in April. Investigators say he has a history of reckless driving and has baited police into high-speed chases.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us