Maryland House Passes Budget, Works Toward Early Adjournment

The Maryland House of Delegates passed the state's $48 billion budget on Tuesday with added money to deal with the new coronavirus.

The House voted 126-8 for the state's spending plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. The Senate is poised to vote on the measure before the General Assembly adjourns this week, nearly three weeks early due to concerns about the virus.

Approving a balanced budget for the next fiscal year is a requirement of the General Assembly's annual session. It had been scheduled to end April 6, but legislative leaders have set Wednesday for adjournment.

Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat who chairs the House budget committee, said the budget has a $231 million fund balance, about $105 million higher than the spending plan had when Gov. Larry Hogan submitted it in January.

“We’ve also again, I want to reiterate, left nearly $1.4 billion to protect against economic uncertainty," McIntosh said.

Del. Kathy Szeliga, a Republican who is the House minority whip, described the budget as “fiscally prudent and socially responsible.”

“I also want to commend the committee for putting more money into the rainy day fund and putting some of that making it available to our governor for emergencies,” said Szeliga, who represents parts of Baltimore and Harford counties.

With just two days left in the abbreviated session, lawmakers were expediting priority legislation, with leading lawmakers hoping to reconvene in late May for a special session.

A major education measure that is three years in the making was moving forward. The Senate voted 37-9 late Monday night for the legislation. Some changes made by the Senate will still need to be approved by the House.

The wide-ranging measure, which includes recommendations from a state panel known as the Kirwan Commission, will cost billions of dollars over the next decade with the goal of making K-12 schools in Maryland among the world’s best.

The plan focuses on five policy areas. They include expanding early childhood education like pre-K and increasing teacher salaries. College and career readiness, aid for struggling schools and accountability in implementation also are among the main policy areas.

Concerns about how the virus will affect the economy has had an impact on the bill. The Senate changed the legislation so that if revenue estimates in December are more than 7.5% below revenue estimates made in March of that year, per pupil increases in major education aid required under the bill would be limited to the rate of inflation.

The General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, also is weighing revenue measures to pay for the plan. One of the proposals would create a first-in-the-nation tax on advertisements on the internet. A tobacco tax also is being considered, as well as other revenue measures.

Lawmakers also are moving forward with a measure for $2.2 billion in additional funding for school construction over several years.

Meanwhile, the General Assembly also passed a measure to require background checks on all rifle and shotgun sales in Maryland, sending the measure to Hogan, a Republican. Under current Maryland law, sales of rifles and shotguns by unlicensed sellers do not require a background check.

“Requiring a background check on rifles and shotguns sales will save lives,” said Danielle Veith, a volunteer with the Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action. “This legislation is a huge step forward, but it's certainly not the end of the road for gun safety in Maryland.”

The bill was changed so that loans of rifles and shotguns will be exempted from the background check requirement.

The General Assembly also gave final approval to a measure creating a regulatory framework to implement telehealth, allowing doctors and health care providers to make virtual house calls. The bill provides definitions and standards on how practitioners can create a patient relationship through telehealth and deliver care, including prescriptions.