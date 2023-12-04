Maryland boy who was inspiration for Finn's Fierce Fight has died

A beloved boy from from Charles County, Maryland, died over the weekend after a courageous fight with brain cancer.

We introduced you to sweet Finn Cusick back in May. After he was diagnosed with a rare tumor called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), he and his family started a movement they called Finn's Fierce Fight. They aimed to raise awareness and find a cure for the devastating disease.

Finn's parents say he passed peacefully at home Sunday, and they're proud of him for fighting so hard.

The Cusicks plan to continue their work fighting this awful disease to help other families who are battling it too.