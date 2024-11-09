Maryland board of elections offices evacuated Friday night after bomb threats

Local board of elections offices throughout Maryland were evacuated Friday night, after receiving bomb threats from an unknown source.

No bombs were detonated and no one was hurt at any of the locations, but state officials are denouncing the threats as "cowardly" acts against democracy.

Jared DeMarinis, the Maryland state elections administrator, posted about the threats on social media on Friday.

"Currently several local boards of elections received bomb threats," the Friday night post said. "Buildings are evacuated and everyone is safe."

Among the offices that received emailed threats was Baltimore County. The Baltimore County Police Department investigated on Friday evening, and determined that the threats were unfounded and there was no danger to the public.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore posted a statement condemning the threats on social media late on Friday night.

"My office is closely working with state and local officials on the bomb threats at local Board of Elections locations throughout Maryland," Moore said. "I would like to thank the first responders working to ensure the safety of our election officials and our communities."

"It is imperative that we continue to provide a safe space for those overseeing our election processes as we finish counting every ballot," the statement continued. "Threats like this have no place in our state or in our democracy, and we will work to hold those involved accountable."

Also on Friday night, DeMarinis shared another statement on social media.

"Safety is top concern- but we WILL resume canvassing tomorrow," DeMarinis said. "Cowardly threats whether from abroad or not shall not deter us. You have failed. Our democracy is strong, our staff is strong, our mission will be accomplished. Every vote counts, count every vote."