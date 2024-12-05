Prince William County

Tragic Manassas fire may have started from RV's battery charger

 The Bedenbaugh  family has lived at their home for 43 years.

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire in a Manassas, Virginia, home that started on the outside and spread all through the house left behind charred wood and ashes.

Everyone inside was able to make it out in time with no injuries, fire investigators said. 

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“The flames were coming at me, and I was terrified. It was terrifying,” said Laura Houston, daughter of homeowners Steve and Wanda Bedenbaugh. 

“It hurts, you know, knowing everything in there, the family pictures, and everything that my parents are going to have to go through to rebuild,” Houston said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue responded to a 911 call about a fire less than 10 feet from the home as well as an explosion. 

Fire investigators believe the fire was most likely caused by a battery charger that was in use on the family’s RV, but the cause is still under investigation. 

The large boom neighbors heard probably was from the fire reaching the RV’s propane tank, Prince William County's fire marshal said. 

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Silver Spring 29 mins ago

Silver Spring library hosts ceremony to honor legacy of late Tuskegee Airman

Arlington County 44 mins ago

Arlington Animal Control looks for owner of emaciated dog found in the cold

Fire crews were called after the windy conditions caused the fire to reach the family’s home. 

The Bedenbaugh family said they’re trying to cope with the loss of their home of 43 years and beginning the clean-up process. 

“I hate that they have to start over at 85 years old but I’m so thankful that they’re here to do it,” Houston said. 

This article tagged under:

Prince William County
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us