Tragic Manassas fire may have started from RV's battery charger

A fire in a Manassas, Virginia, home that started on the outside and spread all through the house left behind charred wood and ashes.

Everyone inside was able to make it out in time with no injuries, fire investigators said.

“The flames were coming at me, and I was terrified. It was terrifying,” said Laura Houston, daughter of homeowners Steve and Wanda Bedenbaugh.

“It hurts, you know, knowing everything in there, the family pictures, and everything that my parents are going to have to go through to rebuild,” Houston said.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue responded to a 911 call about a fire less than 10 feet from the home as well as an explosion.

Fire investigators believe the fire was most likely caused by a battery charger that was in use on the family’s RV, but the cause is still under investigation.

The large boom neighbors heard probably was from the fire reaching the RV’s propane tank, Prince William County's fire marshal said.

Fire crews were called after the windy conditions caused the fire to reach the family’s home.

The Bedenbaugh family said they’re trying to cope with the loss of their home of 43 years and beginning the clean-up process.

“I hate that they have to start over at 85 years old but I’m so thankful that they’re here to do it,” Houston said.