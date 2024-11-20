Man shoots, kills stepson in Charles County, investigators say

A stepfather shot and killed his 15-year-old stepson in Charles County, Maryland, on Wednesday, authorities say.

Investigators with the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at the family's home on Hunt Road in La Plata after midnight.

Chopper4 video shows a remote residential area with a red pickup truck and two cars parked outside.

Authorities haven't said what might have led up to the shooting or given the names of the victim and stepfather.

