Arlington debates police collaboration with ICE

The Arlington County Board’s decision to change the rules for how police collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement sparked heated debate.

Board members say they tightened the rules to protect migrants, but some in the community believe the change will help the President-elect Donald Trump administration’s plans for mass deportation.

Supporters of the migrant community urged the board to postpone a vote or scrap one portion of what’s known as the “trust policy,” which governs when police contact ICE about undocumented immigrants.

But Board members say the rules needed to be clarified to better protect the migrant community.

The amendment would only allow police to collaborate with ICE when an immigrant is identified as a gang member and is wanted or arrested for a violent felony or criminal street gang offense, or when an undocumented immigrant is arrested for terrorism or a human trafficking offense. A police supervisor with a rank of lieutenant or higher would have to sign off.

Opponents fear the trust policy change will open the door to more ICE deportations once the Trump administration begins to carry out its plans.

“It doesn’t state that someone has to be convicted of a felony,” said Luz Tobar of La ColectiVA.

“The trust policy gives so much discretion to officers that it’s very easy to see loopholes being abused here,” immigration law attorney Amber Qureshi said.

Board Chair Libby Garvey told migrant supporters the county needs to move strategically and carefully.

“Is this a time that we want to draw attention and press on this issue here?” she said.

“I don’t think so and I believe it is dangerous,” she said. “I’m just going to say that right now.”

The board spokesman issued a statement reading in part: “While the county will do all it can to remain a welcoming home for all residents, regardless of immigration status, the county will continue comply with all federal and state laws and regulations.”

Board members acknowledged the Trump administration proposals make this an uncertain time, so they promise to adjust policies as needed to protect the migrant community.

Our Telemundo 44 partners report that in 2023, Arlington police collaborated with ICE in four cases, Telemundo 44 reports. So far this year, nine people have been referred to ICE.

