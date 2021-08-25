PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Man Shot, Killed in Prince George's County

By NBC Washington Staff

Prince George's County Police Department

A man was shot and killed Wednesday in Prince George’s County, police said. 

Officers responded to the 7000 block of E Lombard Street in Landover, Maryland, around 8:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

“Once on scene, they located an unresponsive adult male outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene,” authorities said. 

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

The victim was shot only 2.5 miles away from where an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night. 

Police said there is nothing to suggest that the shootings are related.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYLandover
